About this product

Named after the dark alcoholic beverage from Germany, JGR is an indica-dominant strain with a tinge of black licorice in its aroma. Little is known about its genetics, but rumor has placed JGR somewhere in the Hindu Kush genealogy or a cross of LA Confidential and Blue Dream. Some also suspect it was bred and popularized in Southern Oregon. As stupefying as its name makes it out to be, JGR's full body effects are better described as relaxing than sedating.

About this brand

We are your galvanized link; providing you an instant sales team with deep market immersion and exceptional sales results. Our team of professional and motivated staff are adept at promoting your products — so that you can focus on your craft. We represent your product with integrity; ensuring fair and honest business practices each step of the way. Your business can rest assured knowing our determined sales staff will promote the care and effort that you put into your own product. Thank you for considering The Sweet Life, we are elated to work with you! We are sure you will be delighted with the results we provide.