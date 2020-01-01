 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Pink Lemonade

Terpenes
  1. Ocimene
  2. Pinene
  3. Myrcene

Pink Lemonade is a sativa-dominant hybrid with a tart flavor and aroma. This strain smells of fruity, mentholated tea and screams tart lemons and grapefruit on the exhale. Pink Lemonade buds are coated in a generous layer of trichomes atop jade foliage and bronze pistils. Pink Lemonade is a strain that instantly puts the mind into a haze and settles over the body with calming warmth. This strain is ideal for consumers seeking a functional option to take the edge off repetitive tasks, stress, and depression.

About this brand

We are your galvanized link; providing you an instant sales team with deep market immersion and exceptional sales results. Our team of professional and motivated staff are adept at promoting your products — so that you can focus on your craft. We represent your product with integrity; ensuring fair and honest business practices each step of the way. Your business can rest assured knowing our determined sales staff will promote the care and effort that you put into your own product. Thank you for considering The Sweet Life, we are elated to work with you! We are sure you will be delighted with the results we provide.