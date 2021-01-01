 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Royal Highness
Hybrid

Royal Highness

by The Sweet Life

Write a review
The Sweet Life Cannabis Flower Royal Highness

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

The Sweet Life Logo
We are your galvanized link; providing you an instant sales team with deep market immersion and exceptional sales results. Our team of professional and motivated staff are adept at promoting your products — so that you can focus on your craft. We represent your product with integrity; ensuring fair and honest business practices each step of the way. Your business can rest assured knowing our determined sales staff will promote the care and effort that you put into your own product. Thank you for considering The Sweet Life, we are elated to work with you! We are sure you will be delighted with the results we provide.

About this strain

Royal Highness

Royal Highness
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Royal Highness is a hybrid marijuana strain developed through a cross of Dancehall. This strain has a nearly balanced ratio of THC to CBD, so the effects are energizing and allow you to focus. Royal Highness has a smooth flavor that is fruity, spicy and a little skunky. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety and pain. Royal Highness is a crowd favorite in places like Portland, Oregon.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review