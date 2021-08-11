M........p
Today
I take one of these every night before bed and best part is that I can have it in bed after I’ve brushed my teeth because they are sugar free and minty fresh!!
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Refresh your breath and indulge in the world's best tasting CBD edibles on the market. Tabs are discrete, potent and consistent. Each tab reliably contains 40 mg CBD with 25 tabs in each package. -Uniform for consistent dosing -Sugar Free -Vegan -Gluten Free -Keto Friendly -Heat Resistant (wont melt in shipping or in a hot car) -Shelf Stable -Mouthwatering Flavors -Discrete and durable packaging