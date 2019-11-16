jointlover320
on November 16th, 2019
Fast shipping! Love this product been using it everyday! Can't find anything like this on the internet!
$11.95MSRP
Made from 100% Biodegradable material this product keeps your smoking article (i.e. blunts, joints, spliffs, cigarellos, cigarettes, etc. ) sanitized, protected and discrete. Our products dramatically reduces odor that lingers from smoking articles, while protecting it from being crushed or damaged. Depending on the size this products can store up to three smoking articles at a time. This product fits a standard FULL size CLIPPER* Lighter and smoking articles up to 4.5 inches. *Not Affiliated with the CLIPPER* Lighter company. For wholesale orders please email hello@theterrapinco.com
on October 24th, 2019
Great Gift! My best friend is love! Super groovy glow-the-dark feature!
on October 21st, 2019
Perfect gift for your stoner friend who is always forgetting their lighter!