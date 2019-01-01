 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Smoking accessories
  5. Terrapin Lighter and Blunt/Joint Travel Case *Customizable, Jedi Black

Terrapin Lighter and Blunt/Joint Travel Case *Customizable, Jedi Black

by The Terrapin Co. Studio

Write a review
The Terrapin Co. Studio Smoking Smoking Accessories Terrapin Lighter and Blunt/Joint Travel Case *Customizable, Jedi Black
The Terrapin Co. Studio Smoking Smoking Accessories Terrapin Lighter and Blunt/Joint Travel Case *Customizable, Jedi Black
The Terrapin Co. Studio Smoking Smoking Accessories Terrapin Lighter and Blunt/Joint Travel Case *Customizable, Jedi Black
The Terrapin Co. Studio Smoking Smoking Accessories Terrapin Lighter and Blunt/Joint Travel Case *Customizable, Jedi Black

$11.95MSRP

About this product

Made from 100% Biodegradable material this product keeps your smoking article (i.e. blunts, joints, spliffs, cigarellos, cigarettes, etc. ) sanitized, protected and discrete. Our products dramatically reduces odor that lingers from smoking articles, while protecting it from being crushed or damaged. Depending on the size this products can store up to three smoking articles at a time. This product fits a standard FULL size CLIPPER* Lighter and smoking articles up to 4.5 inches. Patent Protected* For legal and medical use only! Must 21+.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

The Terrapin Co. Studio Logo
Welcome to The Future of Smoking. The Terrapin Co. Studio is a customizable smoking accessory manufacturer with unique products to make smokers life practical, easier and more convenient! Custom order any of our accessories with your individual quote or brand for no additional charge! All of our products are made of 100% Biodegradable Material! Market with us! Your brand + Our Product = The Sweetest High Life! Ask about wholesale pricing today! Visit our online store www.theterrapinco.com and follow us on Instagram @theterrapinco for promotions and new product announcements!