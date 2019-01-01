Terrapin "Game Boy" Mini Lighter and Joint Holder *Customizable
by The Terrapin Co. Studio
$8.95MSRP
About this product
Made from 100% biodegradable material! This product reduce odor, protects against damage and keeps your smoking article discrete and secure! Never forget your lighter again! This product holds a smoking article up to three inches in length and a standard size Mini lighter. Easily wear this product as an accessory at home, festivals, camping, on hikes or on-the-go! 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed! Mini Lighter and smoking article NOT included. Must be +21 to Purchase. For Legal and Medical Use Only! Patent Protected! *Not to be used as illegal drug paraphernalia.* The Future of Smoking is Now! www.theterrapinco.com
