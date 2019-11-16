jointlover320
on November 16th, 2019
Cute! So perfect for my wife and I!
$11.95MSRP
Made of 100% Biodegradable Material, this lighter holder is easily attachable to your keys, bag or wear as an accessory! The hard shell keeps your lighter secured and easily accessible! Never loose or misplace your lighter again! 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed! *Mini Lighter NOT included with purchase. The Terrapin Company is in NO way affiliated with the Mini Lighter company, brand, logo, network or imagery. Must be +21 to Purchase. For Legal Use Only! Patent Protected*. Use responsibly. For wholesale orders please contact hello@theterrapinco.com! The Future of Smoking is Now. www.theterrapinco.com | @theterrapinco
on October 21st, 2019
Custom ordered this on their website and it came out perfect! Will definitely order from them again!