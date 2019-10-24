3dprintqueen
on October 24th, 2019
Just ordered another one! Can't wait to get this one. Absolutely in love with all of their products. Super fast shipping and great customer service!
$6.95MSRP
Made of 100% Biodegradeable Material, this lighter holder is easily attachable to your keys, bag or wear as an accessory! The hard shell keeps your lighter secured and easily accessible! Never loose or misplace your lighter again! 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed! *CLIPPER NOT included with purchase. The Terrapin Company is in NO way affiliated with the CLIPPER company, brand, logo, network or imagery. Must be +21 to Purchase. For Legal Use Only! Patent Protected*. Use responsibly. For whole sale orders please contact hello@theterrapinco.com! The Future of Smoking is Now. www.theterrapinco.com | @theterrapinco
