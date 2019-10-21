 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Lighters
  5. Terrapin Lighter Case and Keychain "Ying-Yang, Peace and Heart" *Customizable

Terrapin Lighter Case and Keychain "Ying-Yang, Peace and Heart" *Customizable

by The Terrapin Co. Studio

$6.95MSRP

About this product

Made of 100% Biodegradeable Material, this lighter holder is easily attachable to your keys, bag or wear as an accessory! The hard shell keeps your lighter secured and easily accessible! Never loose or misplace your lighter again! 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed! *Clipper Lighter NOT included with purchase. The Terrapin Company is in NO way affiliated with the Clipper Lighter company, brand, logo, network or imagery. Must be +21 to Purchase. For Legal Use Only! Patent Protected*. Use responsibly. For wholesale orders please contact hello@theterrapinco.com! The Future of Smoking is Now.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

About this brand

Welcome to The Future of Smoking. The Terrapin Co. Studio is a customizable smoking accessory manufacturer with unique products to make smokers life practical, easier and more convenient! Custom order any of our accessories with your individual quote or brand for no additional charge! All of our products are made of 100% Biodegradable Material! Market with us! Your brand + Our Product = The Sweetest High Life! Ask about wholesale pricing today! Visit our online store www.theterrapinco.com and follow us on Instagram @theterrapinco for promotions and new product announcements!