Topical Serum - Terpene Rich Sample Size - 150mg (5ml)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$34.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
If you are tired of bothersome muscular and joint pain, stiff joints, sprains and bruises, or you simply want to promote better skin, try The Trusted Lab high-potency Full Spectrum CBD Topical Cream. The Trusted Lab CBD Topical cream will be absorbed within seconds, allowing you to experience the fast acting, long lasting, and incredible reported natural healing benefits of CBD. This is because, The Trusted Lab CBD cream is rich in CBD as well as other Phytocannabinoids, and a combination of natural healing terpenes.
on October 16th, 2019
This cream has helped alleviate my arthritis pain. Works fast and smells good too!
on October 11th, 2019
This product has helped my tendonitis in my ankles and knees so much. I'd say I feel an effect about 10 minutes after applying it, which is much faster than other CBD creams I've tried. It's the only product I've tried that actually has a LASTING effect on my pain level, not just for an hour or so.