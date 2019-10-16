 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. CBD Topical Cream Extra Strength

CBD Topical Cream Extra Strength

by The Trusted Lab CBD oil

Skip to Reviews
4.52
The Trusted Lab CBD oil Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals CBD Topical Cream Extra Strength
The Trusted Lab CBD oil Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals CBD Topical Cream Extra Strength
The Trusted Lab CBD oil Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals CBD Topical Cream Extra Strength
The Trusted Lab CBD oil Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals CBD Topical Cream Extra Strength

$49.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

If you are tired of bothersome muscular and joint pain, stiff joints, sprains and bruises, or you simply want to promote better skin, try The Trusted Lab high-potency Full Spectrum CBD Topical Cream. The Trusted Lab CBD Topical cream will be absorbed within seconds, allowing you to experience the fast acting, long lasting, and incredible reported natural healing benefits of CBD. This is because, The Trusted Lab CBD  cream is rich in CBD as well as other Phytocannabinoids, and a combination of natural healing terpenes.

2 customer reviews

4.52

write a review

KarynC87

This cream has helped alleviate my arthritis pain. Works fast and smells good too!

RobC.bills

This product has helped my tendonitis in my ankles and knees so much. I'd say I feel an effect about 10 minutes after applying it, which is much faster than other CBD creams I've tried. It's the only product I've tried that actually has a LASTING effect on my pain level, not just for an hour or so.

About this brand

The Trusted Lab CBD oil Logo
The Trusted Lab CBD - Trusted CBD oil with best selection of lab-tested, organic CBD oil, tinctures, gummies, soft-gels, and creams made in America. Full Spectrum CBD. Broad Spectrum CBD. All natural. Free Shipping.