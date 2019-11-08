 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Wellness Softgels 750 mg

by The Trusted Lab CBD oil

$95.99MSRP

About this product

The Trusted Lab CBD Wellness Softgels are filled with True Full Spectrum (<0.3% THC)  Phytocannabinoid-Rich CBD and they contain a full spectrum profile of all the synergistic cannabinoids and terpenes that are naturally present within our proprietary high CBD strains of registered industrial hemp. In short, this means a better softgel for you! Filled with Phytocannabinoid-Rich CBD, softgels are perfect for "on the go" relief. Created to help quickly combat feelings of stress and tension, inflammation, aches, strains, and lack of focus.

3 customer reviews

5.03

FrankJ_89

I take these softgels as a sleep aid and they work like a charm.

RobertGarrett

These really help with anxiety. Gets me through stressful days.

About this brand

The Trusted Lab CBD - Trusted CBD oil with best selection of lab-tested, organic CBD oil, tinctures, gummies, soft-gels, and creams made in America. Full Spectrum CBD. Broad Spectrum CBD. All natural. Free Shipping.