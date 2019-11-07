About this product

An amazing product of nature, the powerful and 100% natural potent blend found in our The Trusted Lab CBD Full Spectrum tincture is rich in CBD as well as other Phytocannabinoids, and a combination of natural healing terpenes. The formula is also rich in natural occurring therapeutic terpenes, lipids, nucleic acids, amino acids, proteins, and minerals. It is unlike any other CBD oil on the market. Full Spectrum is the Holy Grail of CBD- a "Multi" type of CBD that is fast acting, long lasting, and has many amazing reported benefits of CBD. Furthermore, CBD has been have a positive impact in helping manage feelings of joint pain, stress, aches, worry, soreness, and trouble sleeping. CBD has shown to have antioxidant and anti-aging properties.