The Trusted Lab CBD cannabinoid-rich 100 mg Full Spectrum CBD Bath Bombs provide a range of essential oils to help you relax, revive, and soothe sore muscles while nourishing your skin. Our Trusted Lab CBD bath bombs are available in 3 different scents so you can pick and choose, mix and match your favorite. Infused with True Full Spectrum CBD (<0.3% THC), the Trusted Lab CBD bath bombs are perfect for relaxation and for sore muscles. Created to help combat feelings of stress, tension, inflammation, aches, strains, and promote overall relaxation.