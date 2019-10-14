 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Single Full Spectrum CBD Bath Bomb 100 mg

Single Full Spectrum CBD Bath Bomb 100 mg

by The Trusted Lab CBD oil

The Trusted Lab CBD oil Hemp CBD Bath & Body Single Full Spectrum CBD Bath Bomb 100 mg

$15.99MSRP

About this product

The Trusted Lab CBD cannabinoid-rich 100 mg Full Spectrum CBD Bath Bombs provide a range of essential oils to help you relax, revive, and soothe sore muscles while nourishing your skin. Our Trusted Lab CBD bath bombs are available in 3 different scents so you can pick and choose, mix and match your favorite. Infused with True Full Spectrum CBD (<0.3% THC), the Trusted Lab CBD bath bombs are perfect for relaxation and for sore muscles. Created to help combat feelings of stress, tension, inflammation, aches, strains, and promote overall relaxation.

2 customer reviews

5.02

natlee93

I was super skeptical that these would work (I've used different kinds of bath bombs for years) but now I'm giving these to everyone as gifts for birthday and holidays!! The coconut lime scent is my favorite. Full body relaxation and pain relief

Denise1995

I absolutely adore the CBD bath bombs! I was suffering from sore muscles post-workout and they really took a huge edge off of the pain. Hint: If you want multiple uses, cut it in half!

About this brand

The Trusted Lab CBD - Trusted CBD oil with best selection of lab-tested, organic CBD oil, tinctures, gummies, soft-gels, and creams made in America. Full Spectrum CBD. Broad Spectrum CBD. All natural. Free Shipping.