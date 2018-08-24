justneedabreak
on August 24th, 2018
Made me feel relaxed and ready to chill. Clean look and taste.
We embrace The Truth about the benefits of the plant to mind, body and soul. Using hand-selected flowers that are sourced from trusted growers, The Truth is a boutique collection of well-crafted cannabis products. Each package contains only the highest quality, pesticide-free flower.
Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.