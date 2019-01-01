 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Nighttime Pre-Packaged Flower (1 Gram)

by The Truth

About this product

We embrace The Truth about the benefits of the plant to mind, body and soul. Using hand-selected flowers that are sourced from trusted growers, The Truth is a boutique collection of well-crafted cannabis products. Each package contains only the highest quality, pesticide-free flower.

About this strain

Purple Punch

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Pinene

Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.

About this brand

We embrace The Truth about the benefits of the plant to mind, body and soul. Using hand-selected flowers that are sourced from trusted growers, The Truth is a boutique collection of well-crafted cannabis products. Each package contains only the highest quality, pesticide-free flower. We grow cannabis the same way we have for over 30 years. Every harvest of The Truth starts with carefully selected seeds, chosen for their unique genetic lineage and high terpene profiles. Unlike massive grow operations, we have an individual relationship with each plant. Hand watered, hand picked, and hand trimmed; our flower is grown organic, dark room cured, pesticide free, with no additives.