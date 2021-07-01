Lime Hi5 THC Seltzer 20mg 4-pack
About this product
Hi5 cannabis-infused seltzer contains 5mg of THC and an all-natural lime flavor. With zero sugar, zero calories, and gluten-free ingredients, the juicy, sweet limes will have you feeling like a funky traveler in a welcoming land. Designed to take effect in five minutes and wear off only after 45-minutes.
About this brand
Theory Wellness
