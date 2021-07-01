Peach Mango Hi5 THC Seltzer 20mg 4-pack
About this product
Hi5 cannabis-infused seltzer contains 5mg of THC and an all-natural peach and mango flavor. Tangy mango and juicy peach become one, like lovers entwined with zero sugar, zero calories, and gluten-free. Hi5 is designed to take effect in just five minutes and wear off after only 45-minutes. Pits not included.
About this brand
Theory Wellness
