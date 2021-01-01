 Loading…

The Guice

by Theory Wellness

The Guice by Theory Wellness

Bred by Exotic Genetix, The Guice is a cross between Original Glue and Orange Valley OG. The flavor profile is a pungent citrus blast with a sour orange and lemon flavor. Known as a balanced hybrid, many consumers enjoy The Guice for its strong physical effects that still allow for daytime activities.

