Hybrid
The Guice
About this product
The Guice by Theory Wellness
About this brand
Theory Wellness
About this strain
The Guice
Bred by Exotic Genetix, The Guice is a cross between Original Glue and Orange Valley OG. The flavor profile is a pungent citrus blast with a sour orange and lemon flavor. Known as a balanced hybrid, many consumers enjoy The Guice for its strong physical effects that still allow for daytime activities.
