About this product

Developed and continually tested by Veterinarian Dr. Stephen Katz since 2015, science is at the core of each Therabis formula. Powered by active ingredient Full Spectrum Hemp and L-Theanine, an extract from Green Tea, these two natural ingredients form the pillars of support for calm behavior. Studies have shown L-Theanine provides long term support for a quiet and calm demeanor. We source our Broad Spectrum naturally grown Hemp from our partner farms in Colorado. Therabis products are produced in FDA inspected and Good Manufacturing Practice compliant facilities. Therabis products are tested at 3rd party testing facilities. Each pouch contains 60 chews for a 30 day supply. Each chew contains 1mg of Broad Spectrum Hemp as well as a supportive blend of vitamins and other natural ingredients. Chicken and catnip flavored, Therabis chews are cat approved and highly palatable.