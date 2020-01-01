 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Pets
  4. Pet treats
  5. Up & Moving Powders

Up & Moving Powders

by Therabis

About this product

Developed and continually tested by Veterinarian Dr. Stephen Katz since 2015, science is at the core of each Therabis formula. Powered by active ingredient Broad Spectrum Hemp paired with Green Lipped Mussel, which contains Omega-3, these two natural ingredients form the pillars of support for hip and joint wellness. Studies have shown Green Lipped Mussel, supports a healthy inflammatory response and joint mobility. We source our Broad Spectrum naturally grown Hemp from our partner farms in Colorado. Therabis products are produced in FDA inspected and Good Manufacturing Practice compliant facilities. Therabis products are tested at 3rd party testing facilities. Up and Moving Joint Health & Support Supplements are packaged into individual packets in a 7 day and 30 day supply. Each packet contains 3mg of Broad Spectrum Hemp as well as a supportive blend of vitamins and other natural ingredients. Vegan bacon flavored, Therabis Joint Health & Support Supplements are dog approved and highly palatable. Recommended usage before, during, or after feeding.

About this brand

Therabis was created by Dr. Stephen M. Katz, a Veterinarian with 35 years of experience. Our natural health supplements are powered by Broad Spectrum Hemp and other natural active ingredients. Our products are produced in the USA at FDA-inspected facilities that are Good Manufacturing Practice compliant and Safe Quality Food certified. Because nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of your pet.