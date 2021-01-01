 Loading…

TheraOne Revive CBD Body Balm (Stick 0.47oz)

by TheraOne

TheraOne Revive CBD Body Balm (Stick 0.47oz)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

When tough workouts and intense days take a toll on your body, this targeted CBD body balm helps ease discomfort and tension to help you address problem areas right when they strike. Formulated with USDA Certified Organic CBD and a powerful blend of turmeric, menthol, and other nourishing all-natural essential oils. Benefits: •Helps ease acute discomfort, stiffness, and tension •Most potent TheraOne solution for targeting problem areas •Nourishes and restores •USDA Certified Organic and cruelty-free

About this brand

TheraOne™ CBD is pure, high-potency wellness and recovery solutions held to the highest standard in CBD—USDA Certified Organic. We’re redefining clean, effective CBD. It's science, naturally.

