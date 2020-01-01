1:1 Mocha Tincture 300mg
by Curaleaf
1 piece
$45.00
The best flavors start with the best ingredients. We use 100% real lemon extract, and a combination of other natural flavors and terpenes chosen strategically to embolden your experience. Additionally, Xylitol is endorsed by the American Dental Association because it actually kills the bacteria in your mouth that cause tooth decay.
