Berry Lemonade Elixir - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$20.00
In-store only 14.1 miles
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Working from a traditional sleepy time mix of organic whole Chamomile flowers and organic Peppermint whole leaf, the addition of a wonderful Cherry Kush for Cannabis Indica and CBD rounds this off as the best way to settle in for the night. This vegan nighttime Cannabis Tea drink has a great stratified flavor profile. It hits your tongue with the sweet floral notes of chamomile, moves through a hint of coconut into the soothing cool of peppermint, and ends in a cannabis crescendo that is clearly Cherry Kush. VEGAN / 25 calories / 25mg THC / 10mg CBD / 1.00 oz Distilled Water, Non-GMO Evaporated Coconut Milk, Organic Whole German Chamomile Flower Tea, Organic Loose Leaf Peppermint Tea, Non-GMO Xylitol, Activated Hemp Isolate (CBD), Cannabis Indica, Non-GMO Xanthan Gum, Natural Flavors
Be the first to review this product.