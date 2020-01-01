1:1 Mocha Tincture 300mg
by Curaleaf
1 piece
$45.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Linacene is Therapy's proprietary one to five balance of CBD to THC. This formula is crafted around a hybrid profile and enhanced with Linalool and Myrcene (Lina+cene). Built for someone with a higher THC tolerance that uses cannabis to manage pain and discomfort; possible benefits also include a restfull, uninterrupted sleep. These terpenes are found in flowers like lavender and are associated with reducing stress, managing pain and inflammation, regulating sleep, or if you just need to relax.
Be the first to review this product.