1:1 Mocha Tincture 300mg
by Curaleaf
1 piece
$45.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Sakura is Therapy's proprietary Indica profile Tincture. Built on a Cherry Kush profile with additional terpenes and all natural organic hints of pine and cherry. Created for those needing both soothing relief and focused mental recovery. The Cherry aromas and flavors also promote muscle recovery. This powerful little bottle is great for patients who wish to be discrete while medicating or seek a quick and efficient alternative to smoking.
Be the first to review this product.