 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Services
  4. Label & packaging
  5. KL50icf, table-top bottle filling machine

KL50icf, table-top bottle filling machine

by Thomas Packaging

Write a review
Thomas Packaging Services Label & Packaging KL50icf, table-top bottle filling machine

About this product

The KL50icf includes a vibratory bowl and two discharge chutes. Put the tablets into the bowl and start the unit. The unit fills the required count into the bottle below the left discharge chute. When the proper count is reached, the KL 50 automatically starts filling the bottle below the right discharge chute while the operator removes the full bottle from the left discharge chute and replaces it with an empty bottle. This process continues until the required number of bottles are filled. We also offer full-scale, fully automated machinery.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Thomas Packaging Logo
Thomas Packaging focuses on packaging equipment designed to meet your needs. We bring you the highest quality solutions for blister packaging, bottle filling, deblistering, pouching and package leak detection. Our pharmaceutical grade equipment can be used to package any type of solid dose or liquid product. With the mix of products, our knowledge and expertise, we can support all of your packaging needs.