About this product

Gluten-Free you simply have to experience this creme for yourself to get a taste of what it's like. All the fabulous scent from this creme comes naturally from cocoa butter and peppermint. This creme makes a wonderful body creme and leaves skin feeling especially soft and hydrated, it can also be used as a massage creme. Formulated with Hemp Seed CBD oil, menthol, peppermint, arnica and capsicum to soothe tired muscles. The worlds of chocolate therapy, aromatherapy and herbal extracts collide into a beneficial indulgence.