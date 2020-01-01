 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Full Spectrum Soft Gels

by Thrive Healing CBD

Thrive Healing CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Full Spectrum Soft Gels

About this product

Full Spectrum Soft gels in 750 mg or 1500 mg Full Spectrum Hemp extracted Soft Gel Capsules 25 mg each Ingredients: Full Spectrum Hemp Extracted CBD Oil, MCT oil from Coconuts, high in Caprylic Acid, Gelatin. Gluten Free, Soy Free, Sugar Free. Never Tested on animals. These hemp capsules go above and beyond to deliver a full spectrum experience to the user. Outweighing most market capsules with the benefits of CBG, and other minor cannabinoids working together in conjunction to provide an entourage effect. The blend starts with high-quality compliant Colorado hemp being extracted and distilled for further purity than normal crude based capsules. This allows for a higher cannabinoid profile. Then the distillate is mixed with MCT oil from Coconuts, high in Caprylic Acid which allows the nutrients to bypass the digestive tract and go straight to the liver to be converted into energy for the cells, (otherwise known as ATP’s). After that, everything is bundled nicely into a gelatin-based soft gel capsule to avoid any leakage and supreme delivery into the endocannabinoid system!

About this strain

Cherry Wine

Cherry Wine
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Humulene

For Cherry Wine, High Grade Hemp Seed Co. crosses The Wife and Charlotte’s Cherries, two high-CBD strains. Aromas offers sweet cherry notes with hints of cheese and black pepper.

About this brand

Natural Effective Healing Remedies for the Entire Family!