VEGAN GLUTEN FREE ORGANIC NON-GMO INGREDIENTS: Organic Corn Syrup, Organic sugar, pectin, Purified water, sodium, bicarbonate, natural flavoring and color, Full spectrum Hemp oil
Cherry Wine
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
For Cherry Wine, High Grade Hemp Seed Co. crosses The Wife and Charlotte’s Cherries, two high-CBD strains. Aromas offers sweet cherry notes with hints of cheese and black pepper.
Thrive Healing CBD
Natural Effective Healing Remedies for the Entire Family!