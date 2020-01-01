 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Hemp Extracted CBD Oil

by Thrive Healing CBD

$55.99MSRP

About this product

600 mg, 1000 mg or 1500 mg Co2 Pure Hemp Extracted CBD Oil Organic Non-GMO Gluten Free Vegan

About this strain

Cherry Wine

Cherry Wine
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Humulene

For Cherry Wine, High Grade Hemp Seed Co. crosses The Wife and Charlotte’s Cherries, two high-CBD strains. Aromas offers sweet cherry notes with hints of cheese and black pepper.

About this brand

Natural Effective Healing Remedies for the Entire Family!