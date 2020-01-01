 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Bath & body
  5. SENSUAL ENHANCEMENT OIL

SENSUAL ENHANCEMENT OIL

by Thrive Healing CBD

Write a review
Thrive Healing CBD Hemp CBD Bath & Body SENSUAL ENHANCEMENT OIL

$24.99MSRP

Learn More

Similar items

Show all

About this product

LOVE sensual enhancement oil will enhance your experience with fantastic non greasy lubricating oils with the Essence of Cannabis and the Sensual frequency of the color Red. Combine That with Cannabidiol (CBD) and you have an effective and pleasurable product that will keep you Cumming back for more!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Thrive Healing CBD Logo
Natural Effective Healing Remedies for the Entire Family!