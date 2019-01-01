 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Complete Indoor Cannabis Grow System

$999.00MSRP

About this product

• 1x Top-Yield 6 Plants Drip System – hydroponic dripper, submersible water pump, reservoir tank, 6 pots • 1x Top-Yield 360W LED Grow Light – PAR-optimized grow LED • 1x Top-Yield 2' x 4' Plant Grow Tent – 24"x48"x80" reflective mylar insulation shelter • Ventilation System – intake/exhaust fans, carbon filter, air ducts • Meters and Monitoring devices – hygro-thermometer, pH-meter, ppm-meter • Accessories – timers, trellis net, measuring cup, etc. • Grow-along videos and user manual • Package: with five separated boxes, discreet packaging • 1-Year Warranty

The Mango Kush marijuana strain tastes similar to the actual mango fruit, with a distinct kush flavor and hints of pine on the exhale. Its buds are covered with orange pistils and are described as very dense. The plant has an average growth height of 4-5 feet. Flowering is 9-11 weeks and is a favorite with both indoor and outdoor growers. The buds have thick shiny trichomes which are evident when the bud is broken apart. The smell and taste are the same and described as mango and banana. 

Curious about growing cannabis? We offer affordable turnkey cannabis growing solutions! Our COMPLETE automated indoor grow kit has everything you need to get started. Plus, you will receive a steady supply of ready-to-flower cannabis plants and have an experienced customer service team ready to assist with any questions. Select from our 4 premium, field tested strains: Mango Kush, Blackjack, Strawberry Banana, and Gelato.