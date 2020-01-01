 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Road Dawg Cannagar 4.2g

Road Dawg Cannagar 4.2g

by Tierra Grow

Tierra Grow Cannabis Pre-rolls Road Dawg Cannagar 4.2g

About this product

About this strain

Road Dawg

Road Dawg

Road Dawg was created by sourcing quality genetics from both Karma and JJ.NYC of Top Dawg Seeds. JJ.NYC contributed a Stardawg female, which was crossed with Karma’s Biker Kush. The result is a beautiful, vigorous hybrid that produces large yields. The flavors are earthy and gassy with tropical fruit undertones. Road Dawg is the perfect strain for anyone wanting a balanced mind and body high that is potent while still engaging.

 

About this brand

