Star 91
by Nature's Heritage
1 gram
$18.00
Pickup 22.9 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
This cross between Mint Chocolate Chip & Triple OG offers a dense colorful bud with a decent yield. Signature Mint Cookie smell with a nice sweet tone Genetics: Mint Chocolate Chip x Triple OG % Indica / Sativa: 70% / 30% Type: Indica Smell: Sweet, Spicy, Herbal, Kush, Chocolate, Mint, Earthy Flavors: Spicy, Herbal, Chocolate, Sweet Appearance: Purple, Green, Orange & Yellow buds Effect: Relaxed, Pain relief, Sleepy, Euphoric
