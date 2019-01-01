 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) - Strain Terps - 5ml

by Tierra Terpenes

GSC

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

GSC, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies, is an OG Kush and Durban Poison hybrid cross whose reputation grew too large to stay within the borders of its California homeland. With a sweet and earthy aroma, GSC launches you to euphoria’s top floor where full-body relaxation meets a time-bending cerebral space. A little goes a long way with this hybrid, whose THC heights have won GSC numerous Cannabis Cup awards. Patients needing a strong dose of relief, however, may look to GSC for severe pain, nausea, and appetite loss.

There are several different phenotypes of the GSC strain including Thin Mint and Platinum GSC, which exhibit some variation in appearance and effect. Typically, however, GSC expresses its beauty in twisting green calyxes wrapped in purple leaves and fiery orange hairs. Patients and consumers looking to cultivate this cannabis staple themselves should wait 9 to 10 weeks for their indoor plants to finish flowering.

Utilizing over 4 decades of flavor science and chemical formulation experience, Tierra Terpenes offers the highest quality terpene products available. The wealth of knowledge and experience enables us to create products without the scientific or cost restrains that many other companies struggle with. All of this allows us to create high quality products that consumers can trust at industry low costs! While terpenes may be a relatively new area within the cannabis industry, it is certainly not a new area to us. Having used terpenes in thousands of different flavors for use in numerous industries, we have it down to a science, literally. Our abilities allow us to offer an unlimited amount of customizeable terpene products including but not limited to: strain blends, mood blends, terpene isolates, and flavored terpenes blends.