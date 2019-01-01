 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  OG Kush - Strain Terps - 5ml

OG Kush - Strain Terps - 5ml

by Tierra Terpenes

OG Kush

OG Kush

OG Kush
OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. 

The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.

Utilizing over 4 decades of flavor science and chemical formulation experience, Tierra Terpenes offers the highest quality terpene products available. The wealth of knowledge and experience enables us to create products without the scientific or cost restrains that many other companies struggle with. All of this allows us to create high quality products that consumers can trust at industry low costs! While terpenes may be a relatively new area within the cannabis industry, it is certainly not a new area to us. Having used terpenes in thousands of different flavors for use in numerous industries, we have it down to a science, literally. Our abilities allow us to offer an unlimited amount of customizeable terpene products including but not limited to: strain blends, mood blends, terpene isolates, and flavored terpenes blends.