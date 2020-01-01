Small Holder
by Marley Natural
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 40.2 miles away
Partypac will hold 4 hand rolled cigarettes, 1/8th, your money or keys. When at the beach hide it in the sand, bury it in the flower garden with an extra set of house keys or keep emergency cash in your car. Airtight and smell proof makes this pocket sized container very cool. Party on! Available in many other colors.
