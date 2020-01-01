Small Holder
by Marley Natural
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 40.2 miles away
TP1 Tightpac will hold one cigarette. Take it to a party, concert or elegant wedding. Either way it is smell proof, air tight and totally cool! Put your blazing cigarette into the Tightpac, cap on and bobs your uncle, it goes out immediately. Non smokers will not even notice that you just blazed up! Available in many other colors.
