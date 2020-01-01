 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
1:1 Midnight Cartridge 0.5g

by Tikun

About this product

With ~12% THC & CBD and flowers the color of a midnight sky, this sativa hybrid will leave you relaxed yet clear-headed and functional. This 1:1 strain is great for those new to cannabis, as well as seasoned consumers who want a balanced effect for daytime use.

