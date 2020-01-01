About this product

Tikun Olam are proud pioneers and global leaders in medical cannabis research and development. Tikun Olam continually performs government-regulated clinical studies on a spectrum of unique cannabis strains and is how they've built the world’s largest medical cannabis treatment database. Midnight is a full spectrum single-strain hybrid 1:1 cannabis oil, produced by Tikun Olam, which will leave you relaxed and carefree but fully functional. Great for use any time of day! 52.45% THC, 35.96% CBD