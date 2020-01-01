About this product

Tikuns topical lotion is specifically formulated for fast skin penetration, moisturization, and anti-aging benefits. It is recommended to be used every day for overall skin health. It has ingredients that contain full-spectrum, strain-specific cannabis oil, Vitamins A, D, E, and K and ingredients that exhibit anti-inflammatory properties, which benefit skin that is acne-prone, clogged, dull, or oily. Choose the Midnight lotion to experience the benefits of this 1:1 strain.