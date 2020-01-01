SYNERGY 1:1 Relief Balm - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Tikuns topical lotion is specifically formulated for fast skin penetration, moisturization, and anti-aging benefits. It is recommended to be used every day for overall skin health. It has ingredients that contain full-spectrum, strain-specific cannabis oil, Vitamins A, D, E, and K and ingredients that exhibit anti-inflammatory properties, which benefit skin that is acne-prone, clogged, dull, or oily. Choose the Midnight lotion to experience the benefits of this 1:1 strain.
Be the first to review this product.