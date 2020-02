StokedOnLife on June 17th, 2019

Longtime CBD oil user, first time softgel user. Have to admit, I've grown fond of oils and tinctures, but always up for something new. I've been using CBD for a while for anxiety and depression, and recently found Tikun's products - their CBD oil was one of the best I've tried. So I chanced on the softgels and was genuinely surprised. Steady onset of calmness that lasted throughout the day. I take one in the morning and one during late afternoon, and it's been working beautifully (still use their oil before I go to sleep). If for some reason you don't like oils/tinctures, or want to try a new way to take CBD, Highly recommend these.