  Home
  Shop
  Concentrates
  Cartridges
  Superglue HTE Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

Superglue HTE Cartridge 1g

by Tilted

About this product

About this strain

Superglue

Superglue
Terpenes
  Caryophyllene
  Limonene
  Myrcene

Superglue is an indica-leaning hybrid strain that produces a functional and relaxing high to the mind and body. Smelling of pine and a sweet caramel aroma, this strain is bred by Seedism Seeds. Superglue is made by crossing Afghani and Northern Light. Those who enjoy Superglue say it relaxes you while still leaving you functional and energetic enough for social activities or even a productive afternoon.

