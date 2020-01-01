Star 91
by Nature's Heritage
1 gram
$18.00
Pickup 22.9 miles away
$29.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Purple Urkle Delta 8 Infused Premium Hemp Flower We took some of our finest Hemp Flower, infused it with delta 8 and glossed it in Keif. Introducing Purple Urkle! While supplies last! CBD Content: 18.50% STRAIN: Purple Urkle FLAVOR / TERPENE PROFILE: Purple Urkle is a D8 Infused hemp strain that is Indica dominant. Breeders crossed Alien Sour Apple and Pebble OG to achieve a literal masterpiece that looks striking and also tastes with considerable jazz. DELTA 8 INFUSED: Please note this product is infused with 95% delta 8 and then glossed in keif to give an extra kick. D8 has similar effects to delta 9 thc, therefore this product should not be taken lightly. It has very noticeable effects.
Purple Urkle’s history is as complex as its flavor palate. A California strain, the origins are believed to stem from a select phenotype of Mendocino Purps, while the essence is a blend of skunk, berry, and fresh grapes. Consumers report the effects to be deeply relaxing, sleep-inducing, and a great option for full-body pain relief. The short onset of effects make it a perfect nighttime strain for those who suffer from insomnia.
