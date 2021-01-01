Candyland 0.5g
by Timeless VapesWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Take a walk on the sweet side with this joyful Sativa bred from GDP and Bay Platinum Cookies. The perfect blend for social gatherings and creative endeavors, Candyland is for the people. A wide range of aromas can be experienced from this strain – anywhere from sweet candy and grapes to chemy fuel.
About this brand
Timeless Vapes
About this strain
Candyland
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
Candyland, also known as "Kandyland," is a sativa marijuana strain bred from Granddaddy Purple and Bay Platinum Cookies. Golden hairs weave through Candyland’s thick coat of sugar-like trichomes and highlight the compact, camouflage-colored buds. This strain grows well indoors and out, and patients turn to Candyland when trying to moderate pain, muscle tension, and sour moods. Candyland offers uplifting and stimulating effects, making it a perfect strain for social gatherings or creative pastimes.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.