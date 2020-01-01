Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
If you’re looking for the best of both worlds, reach for a Timeless Chill cartridge. These are super strains, creating the perfect blend of relaxation and euphoria. Anytime is a great time to Chill.
Be the first to review this product.