 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Master Kush 0.5g
Indica

Master Kush 0.5g

by Timeless Vapes

Write a review
Timeless Vapes Concentrates Cartridges Master Kush 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Master Kush brings an unforgettable of full-body relaxation without being overly sedative. This popular Indica cross of High Rise & Grandmaster Kush brings an unforgettable of full-body relaxation without being overly sedative. Experience a sharpened sensory awareness that will bring out the best in any activity or task. Terpene profile: Myrcene, Alpha Pinene, Beta Caryophyllene

About this brand

Timeless Vapes Logo
At Timeless Vapes, our mission is to provide the cleanest and most effective cannabis medicine while striving to set the standard of excellence in an ever-growing industry. Timeless Vapes was founded in 2010 with the vision of giving patients an efficient and subtle way to medicate. Our passion has always been researching and development, constantly striving to create the highest quality and most innovative products available. Each aspect of the Timeless Vape experience has been crafted with discretion and quality in mind. We took special consideration to keep both you and your Timeless Vape clean with the Timeless Flip Case, fashioned specifically for discretion while medicating. Our medical-grade materials and cutting-edge hardware and technology crafted in the USA provide unrivaled quality and performance. The Timeless proprietary blend features a solvent-free THC distillate, crafted for a consistent, high-quality product with extraordinary flavor profiles. We believe in putting our patients first, with our Timeless Vapes never containing solvents or fillers and only using all-natural Terpenes to enhance our product. This is the reason that you will “Taste the Terps” while enjoying your Timeless Vape experience. Our patient-first mentality is reflected in our philanthropy and local outreach events, having made community education and charitable fundraising a cornerstone of our philosophy. You will find our products are never affected by the passage of time or change in trends… we are always Timeless.

About this strain

Master Kush

Master Kush
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Master Kush, also known as "High Rise," "Grandmaster Kush," and "Purple SoCal Master Kush" is a popular indica marijuana strain crossed from two landrace strains from different parts of the Hindu Kush region by the Dutch White Label Seed Company in Amsterdam. The plant produces a subtle earthy, citrus smell with a hint of incense, which is often described as a vintage flavor. The taste of Master Kush is reminiscent of the famous hard-rubbed charas hash. This strain holds a superb balance of full-body relaxation without mind-numbing effects. Instead, Master Kush offers a sharpened sensory awareness that can bring out the best of any activity.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review