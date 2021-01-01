Noir Blackbery Kush 1g
About this product
Its live resin terpenes are sourced from Northern CA and feature tasting notes of pungent diesel, fresh-picked berries, with a notable taste of hash and pine on exhale.
Timeless Vapes
Blackberry Kush
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Blackberry Kush, also known as "BBK" is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Blackberry. Blackberry Kush produces relaxing effects, and is often recommended for pain management thanks to its strong body high. Blackberry Kush offers a hashy flavor profile with a jet fuel taste and aroma balanced out with sweet berries. According to growers, this strain is marked by dense and beautiful nugs of purple and orange. This strain takes approximately 7-8 to flower although it does not typically have a high yield.
