Noir Golden Ticket 0.5g
by Timeless VapesWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Sourced from Northern California, Golden Ticket’s live resin terpenes lead with notes of fresh citrus and herbs with a sour, skunky finish. Golden Ticket by Timeless Noir is a thoughtfully balanced 50/50 hybrid.
About this brand
Timeless Vapes
About this strain
Golden Ticket
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Pinene
Golden Ticket, also known as "Mr. Dank," is a 50/50 balanced hybrid marijuana strain from Archive Seeds Bank that gives you special access to euphoria’s top floor. Combining genetics from Golden Goat and Face Off OG, Golden Ticket balances full-body relaxation with invigorating cerebral qualities. Its aroma is an enticing mix of tangy lemon, sweet lime, and sour skunk. Keep in mind, Golden Ticket may also refer to a phenotypic variation of Chernobyl, a hybrid from TGA Seeds.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.